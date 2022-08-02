Plane makes emergency landing on NC highway, no injuries

CRESWELL, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a North Carolina highway, but no injuries were reported.

News outlets report that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the plane had a problem and landed on Highway 64 west of Creswell on Monday.

Lt. Charles Arnold says the pilot heading from Dare County to Plymouth experienced a loss of power and when he set the Piper Turbo Arrow down without landing gear, it skidded across the highway.

Arnold says the pilot was, “The calmest I’ve ever seen,” after such an emergency.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called in to investigate.