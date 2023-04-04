“Plant an Azalea Week” leaves 120 azaleas planted at Airlie Gardens

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Spring is here and in southeastern North Carolina, that means you can expect to see a variety of plants blooming.

New Hanover County Parks & Gardens, The Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County and The Cape Fear Garden Club are partnering to plant 120 azaleas at Airlie Gardens to mark “Plant an Azalea Week,” which is this week.

The annual event helps to replenish and enhance the ground’s azalea collection. According to Janine Powell with New Hanover County Parks & Gardens, it’s all about tradition.

“It means so much too us to be able to continue a tradition and to be able to make sure that there are azaleas for generations to come,” said Powell.

The project is funded through a partnership with The Cape Fear Garden Club. The groups sell plant cards and for everyone sold, an azalea is planted in a New Hanover County park.