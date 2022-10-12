Plasma donation centers see rise in donors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Plasma donation has been around for years, and it’s also one way to make some extra cash.

A Wilmington medical facility has seen more plasma donors in recent months.

Plasma can create life-saving medicine and is used in trauma situations, however, plasma donations have also helped in times of financial need for some.

According to Donor Plasma Technician Tasha Fennel with Grifols Plasma Center, during COVID they saw many repeat donors but now with the population growth and economy, new patients are coming through the doors.

“We have a lot of new donors because the city is growing really fast, people are coming in from out-of-town all the time,” she said. “Moving in, and with them moving in, and (they are) trying to learn the area, coming to the plasma center is, first of all, their first source of income before they get a job, pretty much.”

According to Mark Long, he’s been donating on and off for nearly 7-years and does it to help those who will benefit from his donations, the money helps pay for gas.

“Well, I like to help other people, and it’s not just about the money,” he said.

According to Fennell, their hours have been reduced due to staffing shortages.

