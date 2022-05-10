Plein Air Festival attracts art lovers to Southport with Hispanic flair

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The 2022 Southport Plein Air Festival kicks off Friday and promises a variety of entertainment for attendees.

The two-day event is a partnership between Up Your Arts and the City of Southport and features artists painting outdoor scenery.

Up Your Arts treasurer Bonnie Bray says 75 artists will take part, and some of that art will be sold at a wet paint sale on Saturday.

Bray says the organization decided to highlight Hispanic cultural elements for the 2022 festival using an NC Arts Council Grassroots Grant awarded by the Brunswick Arts Council. A Brazilian jazz guitarist and a Spanish guitarist and percussionist will play during the children’s portion of plein air on Saturday.

“Children will be trying their hands at Mexican folk art during that time, and our artist reception the night before is a homemade meal of carnitas and rice tortillas,” Bray said.

Artists who want to participate and be a part of the wet paint sale must register ahead of time and pay a $50 registration fee. The general public can attend for free.

One of those free events includes a performance by the Back Porch Rockers on Friday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Activities on Saturday will take place at Keziah Memorial Park until 3:00 p.m.

You can learn more about the festival here.