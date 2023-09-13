Plot twist: Fans in Milwaukee did not drink for free since Jets won game against Bills

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Just four plays into the NFL season and it all came crashing down when New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles tendon–and again, when the Jets ended up winning the game.

Many locals who attended Jack’s American Pub on Milwaukee’s east side may have woken up Tuesday morning to a pretty hefty bar bill.

Turns out, they weren’t drinking for free after all.

CBS 58 News spoke to Marcella Dougharty on Tuesday. She worked Monday night while the promotion was underway and said the pub normally gets large crowds during football season but for a Monday — that was a pretty rowdy night.

“It was weird to see the energy just come up and then go right back down,” she explained.

She said the deal they had was a first-of-its kind for the bar. It consisted of an open tab at least 15 minutes before the first kick, no pitchers, top shelf liquor or food and Rodgers had to start the game.

