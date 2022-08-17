Police arrest man in connection to death by distribution incident

(Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have arrested a man they say provided heroin resulting in a fatal overdose earlier this month.

On August 4th, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Detectives responded to a fatal heroin overdose in the 6000 block of Carolina Beach Road.

During the investigation, police say they were able to identify the heroin dealer as Cornell Glendell Wilson.

Wilson was arrested the next day and was found in possession of around 25 bindles of heroin packaged for sale, according to police.

Wilson was charged with felony death by distribution, felony possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony maintain a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.