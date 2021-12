Police at scene of car wreck on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police officers are on the scene of a three-car wreck on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

The bridge was closed during portions of the 10 o’clock hour on Thursday night, Dec. 16, but a police spokesman says it is expected to reopen soon.

