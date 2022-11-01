Police investigating after Bladenboro man allegedly assaulted, left in ditch

Bladenboro Police are investigating an alleged assault of a man found in a ditch (Photo: Pexels)

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — The Bladenboro Police Department is investigating after a man was found severely assaulted and left in a ditch over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales, the incident took place Saturday night near Spaulding Monroe School on MLK Drive.

“I have discussed this matter with Chief Howell and the PD is working this as a priority case,” Hales said.

Bladenboro Police say they hope to bring those involved to justice as more information becomes known.

Anyone with information about the alleged assault can contact Chief William Howell, any Bladenboro Police Officer or Mayor David Hales.

There is a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.