Police searching for 2-3 suspects they say stole liquor from Jimmy’s at Red Dogs in Wrightsville Beach

(Photo: Wrightsville Beach Police Department)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach Police are looking for at least two suspects who they say stole liquor and beer from a local bar.

The two people in the photo are described at two white males, possibly around 15-25 years old.

Police say there may be a third person (not pictured) involved.

Wrightsville Beach Police say it happened back on June 22nd at Jimmy’s at Red Dogs, located at 5 North Lumina Avenue.

While an employee was stocking a cooler, the suspects allegedly walked in and stole three bottles of liquor and eight cases of beer, worth about $300.

If you recognize the men, you are asked to call the Wrightsville Beach Police.