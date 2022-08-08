Police searching for driver of vehicle allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run collision with a bicyclist

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for help in locating a person they say fled the scene of a deadly accident involving a bicycle.

On Saturday just after 10:00 pm, police say a vehicle hit a bicyclist along NC87 south of Tar Heel in Bladen County.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the vehicle was traveling north when they struck and killed the rider of the bicycle before taking off down the highway.

Police released the name of the bicyclist killed in the crash as David Gainy II from White Oak.

Police say the initial investigation revealed the suspect’s vehicle is a dark gray 2007-2008 Acura TL with damage to the front right bumper and passenger side.

If you have information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the State Highway Patrol office in Bladen County at 910-642-7169.