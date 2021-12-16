Police: Shooting victim accused of pushing pregnant woman

Mitchell Bradley Cobb (Photo: Pitt County Detention Center)

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man who was shot ten days ago has been accused by police of breaking into an apartment and knocking over a pregnant woman.

Greenville police said that after consulting with the district attorney’s office, the shooting of Mitchell Bradley Cobb, 22, of Greenville was ruled as justified and no charges will be filed against the person who shot him on Dec. 4, WITN reported.

News outlets report police cited witnesses who told them Cobb forced his way into an apartment, knocked over and pushed the pregnant woman and then assaulted another woman.

Officers said people inside the apartment told them Cobb threatened to kill everyone inside before he was shot by one of the people in the apartment as he approached them.

Cobb has been charged with breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, two counts of assault on a female and communicating threats. He turned himself in on Wednesday to the Pitt County jail, where he’s being held on a $26,000 bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.