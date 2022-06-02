Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain

Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain (Photo: CBS Mornings / YouTube)

TULSA, OK (AP) — Police say a man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery bought an AR-style rifle hours before opening fire at a Tulsa medical office, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin identified the shooter as 45-year-old Michael Louis.

He says the gunman had recently undergone back surgery and had called a clinic repeatedly complaining of pain.

Franklin says the doctor who performed the surgery, Dr. Preston Phillips, was killed Wednesday, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and patient William Love.