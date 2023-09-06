Pooch Plunge returns to Legion Stadium swimming pool

The Pooch Plunge is returning to Wilmington (Photo: YMCA of Southeastern NC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The annual Pooch Plunge is back in Wilmington.

The event is organized by the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina and provides dog owners the chance for their furry friends to take a swim in the Legion Stadium swimming pool.

You and your dog can attend the event during the follow dates:

Wednesday, September 6th: 3:30pm – 7:30pm

Thursday, September 7th: 3:30pm – 7:30pm

Friday, September 8th: 3:30pm – 7:30pm

Saturday, September 9th: 12:00pm-5:00pm

Sunday, September 10th: 12:00pm-5:00pm

The event is $5 per dog, per day. Cash only.

Only dogs are allowed in the pool, so you’ll have to watch your furry friend have fun from the side of the pool.