Popular fairytale characters take over downtown Wilmington over weekend

Groups of kids and adults dressed up in characters from the classic novel took to the streets, all in the name of fun, the goal was to find Alice.

The sold-out giant escape room experience allowed participants to enter a virtual world of adventure to solve clues, tackle challenges and uncover dark conspiracies at the heart of “wonderland”.



Challengers had a chance to win prizes for the fastest team, best team picture and best fancy dress, just name a few.

According to Sierra Daugherty and Samantha Sweeney, the experience was a first for both.

“It was fun, it was different than I thought it was going to be, but it was still really fun to do the quizzes and the challenges and stuff like that,” said Daugherty.

“Got my steps in for the day for sure,” said Sweeney.

