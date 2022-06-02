Port City drivers could pay more for parking

Wilmington City Council to vote on budget June 7 and June 21

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s going to cost a bit more for drivers who visit the Port City if the city council votes to adopt the fiscal year 2023 budget – which includes parking rates.

A public hearing on the budget was held on May 17, followed by a work session 10 days later.

Parking manager Chance Dunbar recommended rate increases for both on-street and deck parking.

A study — which compared Wilmington’s parking fees to cities and towns – like Durham and Wrightsville Beach showed the city’s fees are drastically lower, according to the city’s spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron,

She said, the city is trying to catch up, the 2nd Street parking deck is in the process of a $2 million dollar renovation.

“We found out we are significantly below the rate they have posted,” said the city’s spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron. “So your property taxes, all those dollars, they aren’t going toward the parking. We use the fees and revenue from parking to make improvements to our parking deck.”

Matthew Butler is the chef at Crust Kitchen and Cocktails in Downtown Wilmington – he doesn’t agree with the rate hike.

“Obviously it’s going to impact my staff greatly because that’s more they have to pay to park down here, ” said Butler. “I don’t see it hurting tourists.”

Butler is paying a couple hundred dollars more for rent to live downtown all in an effort to avoid paying for parking and the high cost of fuel.

“Me and my wife moved downtown a couple years ago because I’ve worked downtown for three to four years now,” he said. “It’s easier for me just to walk to work then to pay to park.”

Long-time resident John Byers said he understands, but has concerns.

“I’m afraid that it is going to hurt businesses because if they keep continuing to raise [the parking rates], if it kind of stays at the rate it is now, I’ll keep coming,” said Butler.

The city has come up with a plan to ease into parking rate increases, should the budget pass, according to Dandron.

“Instead of making a dramatic increase in our fees, we’ll be doing it incrementally over the next few years, and slowly raising the rates,” she said. “So, it’s better for, and more affordable for our residents, and our parkers and visitors downtown.”

Wilmington residents will not be required to pay the same rates as tourists or visitors.

“That is a concern that city council has brought up and discussed it at one of our meetings and one of the things the city has in place are long term parking options that include discounted rates,” she said. “So, while the rates may go up, we will still offer discounted rates monthly and long-term parkers because we understand that in order to work downtown, you need to be downtown.”

Wilmington City Council will vote on the budget at its meetings scheduled on June 7 and June 21.

The Downtown Parking Advisory Committee supports the fee recommendation which is broken down below.

On‐Street Meters :

Increase $0.50 per hour, per year

FY23 $2 per hour, ultimately to $3 per hour (FY25)

Market & Second St Decks :

First hour $1 (remove first 90 mins. free)

Max fee $12 (FY23), then to $14 (FY25)

Evening flat fee $7 (FY23), then to $8 (FY25)

Monthly fee $75 (FY23), then to $90 (FY25)

Reserved monthly fee $125 (FY23), then to $140 (FY25)

Second St & Hannah Block Lots :

Max fee $12 (FY23), then to $14 (FY25)

Flat weekend fee $12 (FY23), then to $14 (FY25)

Monthly fee $75 (FY23), then to $90 (FY25)

Convention Center :

Max fee $15 (FY23)

Special event max $15 (FY23), then to $20 (FY24)

River Place Deck :

Max fee $14 (FY24), then to $15 (FY25)

Reserved monthly fee $175 (FY25)

For the Wilmington fee schedule click here, or here for the fiscal year 2022 recommended budget.