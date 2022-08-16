Port City FC happy with turnout, performance for first friendly

Team says they are looking for corporate sponsors and vendors to partner with

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – On Saturday, the new minor league USPL team in Wilmington began their 2022 campaign with a friendly match.

On top of being happy with the result of the match, which was a 1-0 victory against a military team from Camp Lejuene that came from a goal in the later stages of the match scored by the teams Director of Operations Tim Williams.

“It was a pretty crazy day we had to run around from 4:30 on to make sure we had everything, and I also had to get warmed up,” said Williams. “That’s why we started the team. We wanted a good team to play on and the wasn’t one and hasn’t been one for a few years. So we were like let’s do it ourselves.”



The team also raised money and collected great for the Cape Fear Outreach Program, which increases accessibility for everyone to play soccer. The team organizers also mentions being happy with the fan turn out as well.

“The boys are buzzing. We’re ready to go. We’re going to get after it. We are pumped.”

“Seems like word is spreading organically, which is pretty cool,” said Williams.

“It felt great. I’d say from the fan environment – that’s exactly what we need to make this thing grow,” said Joey Lipoff the team owner. “In the future I’d like to see the other side filled to the point where it’s impossible to get a seat. I wouldn’t be surprised if you see Port City FC in the playoffs at the end of the season.”

The team features much local talent, of players either from North Carolina or having relocated here recently, like Williams.

“I think the way we play it’s infectious. Really based on intensity, winning the ball and going. It’s really fun – high octane stuff. I think that’s a product of having a summer to prepare. We are still working on it – we are still a new team. But I think having those local guys who have local pride – we’ve been building this for a few weeks now, it’s feeling like it’s gelling.”

Port City FC plays at home again Saturday August 20th for their first league game. The team’s schedule for home games is linked here. Any game marked as TBD for the location will not be played at their home field of Legion Stadium, but will be played locally. They are also looking for corporate sponsors and vendors for home games.

Williams encourages any businesses interested to reach out to him at portcityupsl@gmail.com