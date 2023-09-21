Port City FC joins National Premier Soccer League

Port City FC is joining the National Premier Soccer League (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Premier Soccer League has announced Port City FC is joining the league as an expansion team.

The club will begin play in 2024.

Home matches will be played at Legion Stadium in Wilmington. The facility offers seating for 6,000 along with paved parking, concessions, artificial turf, home and visitor fieldhouse, and press box. Legion Stadium is the former home of the Wilmington Hammerheads.

“We are pleased to have a presence in the Wilmington market,” NPSL Director of Membership Development Dina Case said. “Port City FC has been hard at work over the last few years to build their brand and make their presence known in the Wilmington community. Their ownership has experience with operating a team at this level so we expect that they will acclimate to the league easily and be successful from the start.”

The organization will be led by President Joey Lipoff and Vice President Eion Dockery.

“Port City FC brings a new city to the NPSL,” Lipoff said. “Wilmington, NC is known as a thriving port city surrounded by beautiful North Carolina beaches, a community of welcoming locals, as well as a tight network of local businesses focused on the betterment of the community. Focused on bringing an entertainment opportunity to the Wilmington tourist scene, we at Port City offer a family friendly atmosphere that has partnered with local youth soccer organizations to expand our vision of community-based, high-level soccer and have a positive impact on a greater social movement within community-funded programs.”

The club’s coaching staff will be led by Head Coach Nate Torbett, Associate Head Coach Johnathan Johns, and Assistant Coach Randall Sessoms.