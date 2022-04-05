Port City Marina and Marina Grill announce two Summer Music Series free to the public

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Port City Marina and Marina Grill are excited to announce two exciting Summer Music Series that will be free to the public.

For the first time the Pier at Port City Marina is introducing a new Friday night concert series called “Friday Night Live!”.

The inaugural season of Friday Night Live! will bring tribute bands back to Wilmington. The concerts will be held on the pier with views of the Cape Fear River and the Battleship. There will also be a free concert kick-off Memorial Day weekend on May 27th.

For the first year, Port City Marina will be hosting nine tribute bands that will celebrate the music of Skynard to Journey. The Friday Night Live! concerts are from 7:30-10PM.

The schedule will be released the Monday after Azalea Festival on the Facebook Page The Pier @ Port City Marina.

The “Saturday Sunset Series” presented by Marina Grill celebrates the talented local and regional musicians and various music genres.

The series kicks off on April 16th and runs until October 29th. Performance times are from 6-9PM.

Times vary if Live Nation is hosting a concert that evening, as they are located next door. The Saturday Sunset Series kicks off on April 16th with popular local band Machine Gun.

The schedule will be released the Monday after Azalea Festival on the Marina Grill Facebook Page.

Leading the charge for the live music series is Haven Holsinger, previously of the Downtown Sundown Concert Series.

“Live music is a rich tradition in Wilmington. I am very excited about bringing some of our favorite tribute bands back. I love that sense of nostalgia that music brings triggering memories of the first time you heard a band or specific song. I am honored to be a part of both of these amazing nights.”

The Friday Night Live! series will be partnering with local charities to sell $1 wristbands to people 21 and up who want to enjoy alcoholic beverages.

The application can be found on the The Pier @ Port City Marina Facebook page or requested via email at: events@portcitymarina.com.

Completed applications are due by April 15, 22 and can be sent to haven@portcitymarina.com or mailed/delivered to 720 N. 3rd Street, Suite 301, Wilmington NC 28401.