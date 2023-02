Port City Trolley resuming peak schedule hours

The Port City Trolley will resume its usual path along Front Street (Photo: Wave Transit)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port City Trolley will soon be resuming its peak schedule hours.

The change will take place on Monday, February 27th.

Hours Monday through Thursday will be 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday will see the trolley running from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

For the route and more details on the schedule, click HERE.