Port City United Director Cedric Harrison fired from position

Cedric Harrison has been fired from his director role at PCU (Photo: NHC Communications & Outreach Department)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Port City United has undergone a leadership change.

Director Cedric Harrison’s last day with the county was Monday, a spokesperson says. Rashad Gattison has been selected to serve as interim PCU director.

Gattison has been part of the PCU team from the beginning as the supervisor for the PCU Connect Center, and he will continue overseeing that operation in his role as interim director.

Port City United has a strong and dedicated team, and their impactful work in the community will continue, according to a press release.