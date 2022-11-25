Porters Neck community offers warm meal, comfort to service members away from home

Active military members enjoyed a hot meal and a comforting experience thanks to the Porters Neck community. (Photo: Tanner Blue/WWAY News)

PORTERS NECK, NC (WWAY) — Thursday in New Hanover County, many active duty members were able to make the most out of their Thanksgiving thanks to some Porters Neck residents.

Many active military members are away from their families during the holidays and one group of locals are taking steps to change that.

Jason Seehafer, the general manager of Porters Neck County Club, is more than happy to lend a helping hand during these times.

“Many of our members are either active in the military or retired veterans and this was an idea that they all came up with last year. They wanted to sponsor and support the marines and the sailors, make sure we appreciate them and say thanks for they do for us in serving our country.”

He added, “I just want to say happy Thanksgiving to everyone and to all those that are serving our country overseas and here in the United States that couldn’t be with their families.”

Even though some of them are not with their actual families, the community doesn’t want them to feel alone.

Patty Screen, a member of Porters Neck Country Club and former military service member, states, “I think it’s important to them that they have a little bit of comfort when they’re home away from their own families and we certainly understand that. My husband served in the Navy, and would have appreciated that when he was far from home.”

Michael Gutierrez, a current service member, is enjoying his time off and has a very simple message for his family.

“I know I’m not home right now, I’ll be home soon, Christmas maybe, maybe tomorrow, who knows. But I’ll be home soon. Have a Happy Thanksgiving, I love you guys.”