Portion of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach closed through October 13th

A portion of Canal Drive will be closed through the 13th (Photo: Town of Carolina Beach)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A portion of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach will remained closed through October 13th.

Both lanes of the 200 block of Canal Drive between Carl Winner Dr. and Pelican Ln. will be closed to all traffic day and night.

Contractors are working on the east side of the Town Marina project.

Drivers are asked to use Carolina Beach Ave. N. as a detour during the closure.

Access to parking lots and businesses in the area will remain open.