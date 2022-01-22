Road closures reported across Cape Fear due to ice, accidents reported on bridges

MLK closed between Kerr Ave. and downtown Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Multiple roads are being closed Friday night due to ice.

Wilmington Police say MLK Parkway will be closed between Kerr Avenue and Downtown Wilmington due to icy roads.

The City of Wilmington also posted that the I-140 Wilmington/Shallotte exit has been closed and the Dan Cameron Bridge is considered impassable. Motorists should plan alternate routes and avoid this area.

Wilmington Police say drivers are encouraged to avoid the Isabel Holmes Bridge due to icy conditions.

The Town of Carolina Beach said that due to dangerous road conditions, Snow’s Cut Bridge is now closed until further notice.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the Ocean Isle Beach bridge has closed just after 9 p.m.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office also reported bridges are beginning to ice over on the I-140 around mile marker 20. The Sheriff’s Office also said there have already been multiple wrecks. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office also said deputies are seeing ice forming on the Cape Fear Memorial bridge as well as other bridges and overpasses throughout the county.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Royal Oak Swamp bridge on Hwy 17 , between Supply St and Benton Rd, both north and south bound lanes of the bridge are starting to ice over.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said after 11 p.m. that Whiteville Rd. just past Waccamaw School Rd. toward Columbus County is starting to ice.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook warning about vehicles on the side of the road.

“If you see an abandoned vehicle on the side of the road and it has yellow fire tape across the windshield, it has been checked to confirm no one is inside. Please don’t call 911 about vehicles marked this way.”

Officials with the city of Jacksonville announced that the U.S. 17 Jacksonville Bypass has been closed off due to icy conditions.