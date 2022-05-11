Portion of S. College Rd. closed after person vs. vehicle incident

A pedestrian versus vehicle incident has occurred and the pedestrian has been taken to Novant Medical Center.

Portion of S. College Rd. has been blocked after a pedestrian vs. vehicle incident (Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to Wilmington Police Department, the 300 block of South College Road southbound lanes are blocked at this time.

Their condition is currently unknown.

It is requested that drivers avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.