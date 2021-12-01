Powerball jackpot climbs to $264 million in Wednesday night drawing

Powerball (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed $12 million in last two days, adding up to a $264 million jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing.

A winner in North Carolina tonight would have the choice of the $264 million annuity or $186.7 million in cash.

“What a great choice that would be,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Either option would be an amazing win for someone in North Carolina. Let’s hope it happens.”

So far, five North Carolinians have gotten to make that choice after winning Powerball jackpots. All five chose a lump sum. The last jackpot win occurred here in June 2019 when a Cumberland County man won a $344.6 million jackpot and chose the lump sum of $223.3 million.

Powerball offers nine ways to win, with prizes ranging from $4 to the jackpot. In Monday’s drawing, there were 13,364 winning tickets in North Carolina. Since August, the Powerball drawings are held on Mondays as well as Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.