Powerball jackpot tops $300 million for weekend drawing

Powerball (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — As North Carolinians try their luck on a Powerball jackpot that now tops $300 million for Saturday’s drawing, the drawings have produced a number of other big prizes won in the state, ranging from $100,000 to $1 million.

The latest big win occurred in Wednesday’s drawing when a $3 Power Play ticket purchased in Halifax County turned into a $100,000 prize. Someone bought the winning ticket at Big Al’s Mini Mart on Jackson Street in Roanoke Rapids. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

Wednesday’s winning ticket marked the fifth time that someone in North Carolina has won a prize between $100,000 and $1 million since the Powerball jackpot was last won on Oct. 4.

“We love seeing North Carolinians winning these big prizes,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Everyone should remember that even if the jackpot isn’t won, there are still other big prizes that can be claimed. We would still love to see the $307 million jackpot won here.”

A winner in North Carolina on Saturday would have the choice of either taking the jackpot as a $307 million annuity or $224.7 million in cash. The odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is growing too as Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $135 million, or $98.5 million in cash. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.