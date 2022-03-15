Prescribed burn scheduled for Carolina Beach State Park

Controlled burn scheduled for Carolina Beach State Park on Tuesday, March 15 (Photo: NC Division of Parks and Recreation)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — A prescribed burn will be carried out at Carolina Beach State Park on Tuesday, March 15, starting around 11 a.m.

The burn will be in the southern section of the park, south of Nature Trail Road, according to a news release from Carolina Beach State Park.

Roads, trails, and service roads within the vicinity will be closed during the burn, including the Flytrap, Sugarloaf, Sand Live Oak, and Swamp Trail.

While the burn is in progress, the state park, marina, campground, and visitor center will remain open.