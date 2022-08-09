Proposal Denied: New housing development rejected in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A proposed housing development will not be coming to Bolivia after concerns were raised during a Brunswick County Planning Board meeting on Monday.

A developer submitted plans to the county to build 209 single family homes at the corner of Gilbert and Benton Roads.

County staff initially recommended the plans be approved with changes to remove some homes from flood zones.

During a Planning Board meeting Monday, several residents spoke out with concerns about a dense neighborhood being built on land they say was completely underwater during Hurricane Florence.

Planning Board Vice Chair Joy Easley made a motion to deny the development. She says flood maps are one thing, but hearing from people that live in the area is another.

Gilbert and Benton Road area residents clapped as the board voted unanimously to deny the development. Resident Josh Crook says he feels their voices were truly heard.

“It wasn’t all about flood, it was about schools, it was about traffic,” Crook said. “Those of us that actually lived through the flood, we have a real story, it’s not a flood map.”

We requested a comment from the developer following the meeting, but they declined.