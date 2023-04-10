Proposed “Wawa” gas station could lead to the demolition of some small businesses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — “Everyone knows the joke in this town, I’m sure you’ve heard it. It’s becoming nothing but gas stations, storage units and car washes,” said Jason Ruth, part owner and operator of Tinyz Tavern.

The words of a local business owner who could be losing one of his locations to make way for a massive new gas station and convenience store. The owners of Tinyz Tavern, Matthew Hall and Jason Ruth say they have served the community for 18 years.

“It was complete shock I was like, this map on here is our shopping center. So, obviously a complete shock and not being contacted at all that they were going to level to this put a gas station here, extremely disappointed,” said Hall when referencing the map of where the Wawa (Gas Station and Convince Store) would go.

Last week, the Wilmington Planning Commission voted four-to-one in favor of rezoning the area for the proposed Wawa. To make room for the Wawa, several local businesses would have to be demolished, including a P.T.’s Olde Fashioned Grille and Tinyz Tavern. The popular gas station and convivence store would be located on South 17th Street and Wellington Avenue. A small shopping center currently occupies the area where the location would be.

“One thing I think that the city is overlooking is that there at 4 gas stations within a two-mile radius of this location, this will be a 5th gas station. These are mom and pop businesses; Matt and I literally built this entire business by hand. I think that the city planning commission has missed and we’re hoping that the city council will stand up and say no, enough is enough,” said Jason Ruth, part owner and operator of Tinyz Tavern.

While the owners say they aren’t opposed to Wawa coming to the area, they say the proposed location is not a good one.

“I just think at the sacrifice of small business in this community that’s been serving this community for all these years, you want to do that. I just don’t think it’s; we don’t think it’s right,” said Hall.

Hall and Ruth did add that even before this situation happened, they were already in talks to have another location coming to the Hampstead, NC area.

We reached out to Wawa regarding the matter, and they were able to provide us with the following information statement.

“We do have the South 17th Street and Wellington Avenue in Wilmington site under contract and are still working through the land development process. We do not have any timeline available for construction but will plan to keep you on the list for when our plans are confirmed, and we are able to share details in the future. ”

“In general, it is always our goal to serve customers with our quality fresh food and beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate. As a privately held, family and associate-owned company, we value the opportunity to share our unique culture and store experience, which has resulted in family-like bonds with our associates, our customers and our communities. As our Wawa family grows into new areas, we will forever treasure the important role we play in fulfilling customers’ lives.”

You can view the site plans for Wawa here.