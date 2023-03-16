Putt-putt party with local NFL star Alex Highsmith being held at Jungle Rapids

Former Ashley High School football standout Alex Highsmith is taking part in a putt-putt party next month (Photo: ESPN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Jungle Rapids in Wilmington is holding a putt-putt party next month with a local NFL star.

Pittsburgh Steeler Alex Highsmith will be at the fun park on April 16th to take photographs, sign autographs, and putt around with attendees.

There are two time slots available, at 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Tickets are $30 per person and include a $5 arcade card. A portion of the funds will go towards the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation.

For tickets to the event, click HERE.