Rail crossing maintenance causing traffic slowdowns in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A road closure is causing traffic slowdowns this week as crews work to make improvements to rail crossings.

The latest closure along South 17th Street is a part of several rail maintenance projects CSX is doing across the City of Wilmington.

Earlier this week, crews were working on crossings along Wrightsville Avenue.

A CSX spokesperson says the work is necessary to ensure trains can operate safely. Additionally, they realize the closures have the potential to cause traffic issues.

In fact, there was so much concern over traffic on 16th and 17th Streets, the rail company modified the work schedule for the projects at those locations.

Rather than close both sections of the road at the same time, they’re splitting up the closure. Work started around 5 am on Wednesday for the 17th Street intersection, which is scheduled to reopen on Thursday morning at 5 am. Following this closure, work will begin on the 16th Street section of track, which will close that portion of the road until Friday at 5 am.

While the railroads are not City of Wilmington or New Hanover County property, the city and county encourage drivers to use alternate routes.