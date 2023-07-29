Raleigh high school students create pad that detects cervical cancer

A group of Raleigh high school students that created a reusable menstrual pad that also screens for cervical cancer. Photo: CNN/WRAL

RALEIGH (WRAL) — A group of Raleigh high school students that created a reusable menstrual pad to save lives is well on their way to changing the world.

The teenagers from Enloe High School in Raleigh were among 10 winning teams in the country selected for a healthcare innovation program.

The Enloe students teamed up for a national medical competition to tackle a health issue many women face — access to reproductive healthcare and feminine hygiene products. Their work could be lifesaving.

“We saw that there was a lack of information on reproductive health,” said Esther Ghim, a senior at Enloe.

They agreed on a goal.

“Give menstruating people access to healthcare within the safety and comfort of their own homes,” said Anisha Roy, an Enloe graduate.

They also wanted to reduce waste and environmental impact.

“So it had to be completely reusable so that people wouldn’t have to keep throwing it out so it wouldn’t accumulate more waste,” said Ishita Bafna, a sophomore at Enloe.

“Sensible” is the name of their menstrual pad. Beyond its usual use, the pad tests blood from a person’s flow to detect cervical diseases.

“They would be able to know whether or not they have a risk for getting cervical cancer or an STD like HPV,” Roy said.

To read the full story, click here.