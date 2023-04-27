Rally at Classical Charter Schools of Leland asking students to cut their hair due to school’s policy

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Ashley Lomboy has been expressing concerns about Classical Charter School’s policy on grooming and hair length. She says her son’s long hair is a significant part of their Waccamaw Siouan culture and feels culture should play a part in dress code decisions.

“But there were also some indicators that the board, still not respecting indigenous culture. Just another example of many not appreciating or celebrating ingenious culture,” said Lomboy.

Lomboy says the school told her that her son would have to cut his hair, or he couldn’t attend class.

Thursday’s original agenda was supposed to include a discussion on boys’ uniforms, but it was removed from the agenda.

“They were gonna be voting and discussing the grievance on the boy’s grooming policy. On Tuesday, they informed me that when I had set the rally, they were not going to be discussing it on this day,” she said.

Before the meeting, a rally was held to show support for indigenous culture. During that rally, things got a little heated.

“Getting out of her car, she made the racist remark wanting to know if she was going to be greeted by feathers today. If she’s able to treat a bunch of adults that are coming together for a reason like that, what is she doing to our black and brown children that are in this school? That was extreme racism, it was wrong,” said Jane Jacobs, one of the supporters at the meeting.

We spoke with the school board member accused of making the alleged controversial comments. She disputed making any racist comments and says they showed nothing but support for indigenous culture. The next board meeting will be held in June, 30 days before the next school year begins.