RCC to welcome trick-or-treaters during annual drive-thru event

Trick or treaters from Robeson's 2022 drive-thru Halloween event. (Photo: Robeson Community College)

LUMBERTON (News Release) — Halloween is fast approaching, and students, faculty, and staff at Robeson Community College (RCC) are busy making costumes, buying candy and treats, and getting ready to hang decorations to celebrate the holiday. The college said that it can’t wait to meet Robeson County’s “boo-tiful” trick-or-treaters during its 2023 Halloween community event.

This year, the RCC Student Government Association said it is going all-out for the Annual Drive-Thru Trick or Treat Celebration, which will be held on Monday, October 30th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the main campus in Lumberton.

“Trick or Treat,” the promotion for the event reads. “Join us for a fun time, drive thru and meet our Spooktacular faculty and staff.”

This year’s event promises to be “frightfully good, bewitching at times, enchanting yet thrilling, and full of sweet treats.” The drive-thru will take place by Building 13. Visitors should look for the directional signs for how to proceed through the traffic pattern established.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the college’s website.