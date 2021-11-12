RDU power outage causes major delays, massive lines out of Terminal 2

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — Power is out in Terminal 2 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Lines are massive in Terminal 2 because nothing electronic is working except for the emergency lighting inside the terminal.

Passengers are having their bags manually checked, placed on carts and rolled to the baggage area. TSA is manually patting down passengers because none of their electronic scanners are working.

The line at the terminal wraps all the way around and has started to stretch around for a second time.

The outage began around 1:30-2 a.m. There’s no estimated time for when the power will be fixed, so everyone is being asked to be patient.

