‘Read With a Cowboy’ program makes reading fun for Leland students

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Thursday, students at Lincoln Elementary School in Leland got a special surprise. A real life cowboy traveled all the way from Colorado to read with them.

The program, titled “Read With a Cowboy” is intended to promote literacy and education in a fun and memorable way.

The cowboy, Bert West, also happens to be the Kiwanis International President.

Kiwanis also has similar programs, such as “Read With a Dog” to help kids associate reading as a fun and pleasant experience.

West read two stories to the group of students, who all received cowboy hats and handkerchiefs to wear during story time to fully immerse in the wild west-themed experience.

One of the books was “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Suess, which West said was his favorite.

WWAY got to speak with the real cowboy himself, who said he loves his job.

“(It’s) an experience of a lifetime, to be able to travel and to see kids in all countries, you realize that kids are just kids. Kids just want to have fun, and they just want to smile. That’s what I say, (that) Kiwanis is just about selling smiles, we just want to see the kids smile, and if we do that, then we are doing a good job.”

After the reading event, the kids returned to class and all received a new book to take home.