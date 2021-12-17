Recent phone scams targeting Brunswick County water, sewer customers

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) – Brunswick County is aware of a recent scamming effort targeting customers of Brunswick County water and sewer services.

If you receive a call from an automated system warning you that your Brunswick County utility account is overdue on payment and/or is subject to disconnection, hang up immediately. This is a scam.

Brunswick County does not call utility customers about overdue utility bills in an attempt to collect payment over the phone before disconnect, nor does it have an automated system to contact customers about their accounts.

In the event a utility account is overdue, a customer’s bill serves as the notice that an account is subject to potential disconnection.

If you receive a call that seems like a scam, report the scam to Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910.253.2777. If you are scammed out of money or personal information, call the Sheriff’s Office immediately to file a report.