Recovery continues 4 years after Hurricane Florence in the Cape Fear

CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) —Wednesday marks four years since Hurricane Florence hit Southeastern North Carolina, leaving a trail of damage behind. Some of the hardest hit areas are still picking up the pieces.

“I remember as we were leaving, looking back and just seeing the water,” said Brittany Hancock, resident.

Four Years Ago, Stoney Creek Plantation Residents In Brunswick County were leaving their homes behind, evacuating as their neighborhood experienced significant flooding caused by the heavy downpour of the Hurricane Florence in September of 2018.

One resident chose to remain anonymous, but says he learned of the significant damage to his home from the news, and four years later has finally rebuilt his home.

“Once I saw that picture, I knew the house was done, and sure enough that whole first floor was completely wiped out, and everything that was in there was destroyed. All you can do is rebuild and move on, that’s what we did,” said resident.

Another Stoney Creek Plantation resident said many people whose homes were impacted by the storm chose to move, because of the extensive damage.

“One of the houses back there completely gone, it’s just kind of an open field now, and that’s how we’re actually keeping it. A lot of neighbors ended up selling their homes. A lot of the neighbors who were back there at the time aren’t back there anymore. Some have just finished rebuilding, others are, –you know, they’re some who are still in the process,” said Hancock.

JC Lyle, executive director of Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, also known as warm says the nonprofit has helped more than 300 families In Brunswick, New Hanover, And Pender Counties impacted by Hurricane Florence, and to date is helping a military veteran in Wilmington rebuild his home on Kenwood Avenue.

The heavy rainfall from Hurricane Florence badly damaged the roof, walls, and floors of the home.

The veteran has been living in the damaged home, but “WARM” began to help him rebuild in August.

“I know from the outside it seems crazy that four years later we’re still helping people recover. A lot of folks with great insurance have recovered long ago, but the folks who are still recovering are the same people who had problems, had issues, maybe were on a fixed incomes and had to make difficult decisions with their budget before the storm,” said JC Lyle, Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry executive director.

“WARM” says even though it’s been four years since the storm passed, people impacted by Hurricane Florence continue to reach out to the nonprofit asking for help.