Red Cross assisting displaced residents following Rankin Street apartment fire

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Red Cross is working with five people displaced after an apartment fire in Wilmington earlier this week.

The fire broke out around 5:30 pm Tuesday afternoon at the James-A-Walker apartment building on Rankin Street.

Firefighters used ladders to pull two residents out of the five-story building.

Ten other people were helped out of the building and a dog was saved as well.

“We had five responders on scene, but then we also had responders that are helping virtually as well. these volunteers meet with them in-person, at the scene of the fire, but then our volunteer case workers follow up with them by phone or maybe they’re needing some assistance with –you know, mental health is just a hard and difficult time,” American Red Cross communications director Cally Edwards said.

The damage was contained to one apartment.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.