Wilmington Fire Department: 2 hospitalized after Rankin Street apartment fire

(Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fire crews have left the scene of a structure fire at the James A. Walker Apartments on Rankin Street. The fire left two people hospitalized.

The Wilmington Fire Department posted about the fire on Twitter just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews on scene working fire on Rankin St. Multiple rescues. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/Lcxr303DIb — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) July 5, 2022

The Wilmington Fire Department said they pulled two residents out with a ladder, and assisted about another 10 people out of the building.

WFD said one civilian and one firefighter were transported to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

One dog was also saved from the building.

By 6:48 p.m., the fire had been contained and everyone was out of the building.

The fire department hopes some residents will be able to return later tonight.

The Red Cross was on scene to provide help to those residents who may not be able to return tonight.