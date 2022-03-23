Red Cross of eastern NC announces virtual ball

American Red Cross

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 31st Annual Red Cross Ball will be a virtual event on Saturday, March 26, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Special guest emcee Bill Young of CBS17 and Red Cross Ball Chair Linda Craft invite you to join us for a very special evening.

Community members may join the event for free, and the public is encouraged to support the mission by bidding on auction items from the comforts of their home, on their cell phones or computers.

The auction is filled with over 150 exciting packages for trips, vacation homes, jewelry, dining, food and beverages, household décor, art, professional services and more.

“Each year, we look forward to the Red Cross Ball to bring the community together to celebrate our lifesaving mission, this year is no different as we celebrate virtually,” said Barry Porter, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina. “I have been inspired by the generosity of our sponsors and auction donors this year. We know our guests will be impressed by the variety of auction packages.”

Funds raised from this event will be used locally by Red Cross to alleviate human suffering by helping people affected by disasters, supporting military families, delivering life-saving blood, and teaching critical lifesaving skills.

These essential services are only possible because of the generosity of volunteers and donors.

You can register by clicking here. Exciting silent auction packages are currently open for bidding. There will be a live program and auction on March 26 at 7 p.m. The silent auction will close at 8:30 p.m.