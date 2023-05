Reelin’ for Research raises $1 million for childhood cancer research

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WWAY) — An annual fundraising campaign for childhood cancer research has raised $1 million.

Reelin’ for Research began in 2009, and had previously raised a combined $5.2 million. Its flagship fundraiser, a yearly fishing tournament, took place in Morehead City on May 5th through May 6th.

Wilmington Cancer Moms helped contribute $26,000 to the cause.

The group says their goal is eventually ‘landing’ a cure.