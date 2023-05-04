Reelin’ for Research fundraising tourney set for May 6

To date, the organization has raised more than $3M for pediatric cancer research

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Despite a devastating diagnosis, some mothers of children battling cancer are giving back to the community that supported them during their darkest hours.

Missy Masters-Stark knows firsthand what it’s like to have a child who has cancer.

“Your whole world stops,” she told Good Morning Carolina’s Donna Gregory.

“It collapses on itself. But it’s amazing to see the outpouring of love, and one of those amazing groups was the Wilmington Cancer Moms group,” she added.

Masters-Stark says the group helps keep moms in her situation looped in, because of their shared experiences.

Members recently held a ‘dad bod car wash’ in Carolina Beach, NC, raising more than $11,000 in one afternoon to support pediatric cancer research through the statewide Reelin’ for Research organization.

“So far this year the Wilmington Cancer Moms have raised over $26,000, and in the years we’ve partnered with Reelin’ for Research we’ve raised over $96,000,” Masters-Stark confirmed.

Since its inception in 2009, Reelin’ for Research has raised more than $3 million for research into childhood cancer. It’s flagship fundraiser, a yearly fishing tournament, has a goal of eventually ‘landing’ a cure.

This year’s tournament is Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the public dock at Morehead City. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Complete rules and registration information are available here .

The $1,000 per boat entry fee for the competition is due by 7 p.m. Friday, May 5.

For people who want to support Reelin for Research but can’t attend the tournament, Masters-Stark said there are other ways to get involved.

“You can go on their website and donate directly as well,” she said.

The Wilmington Cancer Moms also are selling t-shirts as part of their continued fundraising. They’re available for purchase on the group’s social media.

An opening reception for participants is scheduled Friday, May 5 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Morehead City Waterfront on Evans Street between 6th and 7th streets.

The awards ceremony and party are scheduled May 6 from 7 p.m. – midnight at Jack’s Waterfront Bar, 513 Evans Street in Morehead City.

For a complete schedule of all the Reelin’ for Research tournament activities, visit here .