Reggae Café mentoring youth in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — In Columbus County, a pop-up Reggae Café in Whiteville was selling plates of authentic Jamaican Cuisine for a good cause.

The plate sale benefited the Sheepdog Foundation’s Youth Mentoring Program called Hard Chargers.

It’s mission is to provide advice to kids and equip them with life skills.

Military Veterans and Law Enforcement teach the kids about electrical work, plumbing, and even camping.

Sheepdog Foundation President, Michael Myrie, said he is passionate about investing in youth.

“It’s imperative, it is imperative. The way things are looking right now, we need to build and raise warriors,” Myrie said.

Myrie said they sold about 50 plates on Wednesday and they’re looking forward to popping up again at other community events.