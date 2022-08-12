Registration opens for 2022 US Open King Mackerel Tournament

(Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Anyone wanting to participate in this year’s US Open King Mackerel Tournament can now register to do so.

The organization announced registration has now opened for the fall tournament.

Anglers can go to the tournament’s website to register through September 27th at 11:59 pm.

The entry fee is $340 per boat for the tournament that has been taking place for more than four decades.

Last year a record 561 boats participated in the US Open King Mackerel Tournament.