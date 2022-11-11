Registration opens for 2023 New Year’s Day Wrightsville Plunge

Registration is open for the 2023 Wrightsville Plunge (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Registration is now open for the annual Wrightsville Plunge.

The event is taking place at 703 S. Lumina Avenue at 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., benefiting Communities In Schools of Cape Fear, which works to help keep kids in school, and on the path to graduation.