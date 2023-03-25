Registration opens for 33rd annual River to Sea Bike Ride

Photo Credit: Nick Cannon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 33rd Annual River To Sea Bike Ride takes place Saturday May 6.

It’s a 20 mile bike ride that follows along the historic route of the Wilmington Beach Car Line, starting at the intersection of 2nd St. and Princess St. in Downtown Wilmington, with kick-off happening at 7 a.m.

People of all age groups and experience levels can register, but they must be able to ride the 20 miles at a casual pace. Helmets are required.

This is a free event, though t-shirts will be for sale until April 21 for $25. Registration will close at 450 participants or on Friday May 5 at 1 p.m.

You can register for the event here.