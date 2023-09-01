Registration opens for 7th annual Fiction to Fashion design contest

A previous Fiction to Fashion show (Photo: New Hanover County Public Library)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Registration is now open for the 7th annual Fiction to Fashion Show.

Teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to enter the annual fashion design contest, put on by the New Hanover County Public Library.

Designers have one month to create a runway look using unconventional materials (library books, cassette tapes, etc.) and then showcase it on October 28th at the Pine Valley Library.

To register, click HERE.