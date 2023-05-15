Relay for Life walk returning to Wilmington on Saturday

Relay for Life is returning to Wilmington this weekend (Photo: Unsplash / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Cape Fear Area is returning to Wilmington on Saturday.

In 2023, roughly 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,820 deaths from cancer are expected to occur in the United States, with more than 67,000 expected to occur here in North Carolina.

“Relay For Life is more than just a walk. It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families,” said cancer survivor Kimmie Durham. “Thanks to that shared passion, we are working to help the American Cancer Society advance its mission through advocacy, research and patient support in an effort to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”

Relay For Life of the Cape Fear Area will be held in the Hoggard High School gymnasium on Saturday, May 20th, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The opening ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the survivor and caregiver laps to immediately follow.