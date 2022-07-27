Remembrance ceremony announced for Thalian Hall Executive Director Tony Rivenbark

Tony Rivenbark plays Ebenezer Scrooge in "A Christmas Carol: The Musical

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The date for an event to honor the life of former Thalian Hall Executive and Artistic Director Tony Rivenbark was announced earlier today.

Rivenbark died late Monday night, with many people in the Cape Fear mourning his death after it was announced on Tuesday.

A remembrance ceremony will be held one month from today, on Saturday, August 27th at 5:00 pm. It will take place at the Thalian Hall main stage.

The ceremony is open to the public, but seating is limited on a first come, first serve basis.

A reception is scheduled to follow at the Wilson Center.